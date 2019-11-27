The Ultimate ‘ABBA’ Tribute Band comes to Harrah’s

The ABBA tribute band, Abbacadabra, plays Friday and Saturday at Harrah's.

Provided

The 70s pop tribute band Abbacadabra will take over Harrah’s this weekend for two shows.

Abbacadabra is the number one tribute band to ABBA, dedicating their passion to recreating their favorites.

Since the release of the film “Mamma Mia” in 2018, this tribute band has become even more popular amongst ABBA fans.

Abbacadabra performs 20 of ABBA’s greatest hits with a vibrant stage performance including “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trooper” and “S.O.S” all in two nights at Stateline.

Abbacadabra prides themselves in sounding nearly identically to the original pop stars.

This show will excite avid ABBA fans and newcomers to this generation of music that’s fame has lasted throughout the decades.

This concert might just turn into a dancing party with the popular nostalgic songs like “Take A Chance On Me.” Susan Campbell and Autumn Thomas both perform the role as Agnetha.

The tribute band will be in Stateline fFriday and Saturday night inside Harrah’s South Shore Room.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and cost $27-67.