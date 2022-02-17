Third Time’s a Charm Having David Spade Performing in Tahoe!

Earlier this week on my morning radio show, I got a message asking if I wanted to open for comedian/actor David Spade this Saturday at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Nave and David Spade in 2018.

Provided

I replied, “Let me think about it,” and quickly messaged back, “Of course I would!”

And it’s not just Spade who’s performing up here. Comedian Bobby Miyamoto has been touring with David for a huge chunk of this tour and I have worked with him before back at the Improv.

When I asked Miyamoto if Spade wanted to do my radio show this week he said Spade thinks it would jinx it having his show canceled again. Yep, two times in the past, when David was a guest on my morning show promoting his gig, his shows were canceled!

Bobby Miyamoto and Nave.

Provided

So yeah, having Miyamoto on was a much safer bet because – worse case scenario – if Bobby has to cancel we’d still have headliner David Spade (sorry Bobby).

When I had David on my show late last year he said, “MontBleu was probably my first cancellation. It was like March a year ago. I go ‘are you guys going to move my show in the summer? And then they said no, we’re gonna do it in March of this year and I’m like, a whole year?’ And then guess what? They had to move me again! If you had told me that back then I would’ve freaked out! I couldn’t get my head around it.”

Not this time though!

Most folks know Spade initially from Saturday Night Live. He joined the cast of SNL in 1990 with the help of fellow comedian Dennis Miller; first as a writer before becoming a regular cast member. His wry, sarcastic delivery produced some pretty memorable sketches.

My favorite being his “Hollywood Minute” routine where as a reporter he roasted celebrities with numerous one-liners. A lot of folks may not know this, but David over the years created these mini sarcastic video/audio bits of pop culture (many on them found on the Funny or Die site co-founded by comedian Will Ferrell) that are perfect for radio.

A personal fav of mine is his take on the ABC reality show, “The Bachelor” and all its spinoffs. Spade has lambasted those shows on his Instagram account and on his former late night show, “Lights Out with David Spade.”

David transitioned onto the big screen with movies that included “Tommy Boy” (1995), ”Black Sheep” (1996), “Joe Dirt” (2001), “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” (2003), “The Benchwarmers” (2006), “The Ridiculous 6” (20215), “The Do-Over” (2016), and supplied voiceover work for animated films like “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Hotel Transylvania,” to name a few.

David likes that he’s developed a whole new following in the world of streaming with shows such as “The Wrong Missy” (2020) on Netflix.

As David put it, “With ‘The Wrong Missy’ there’s a whole new crowd of people coming in to see my show so that’s awesome and that show was a top ten of all time on Netflix.”

David’s also got a killer podcast called “Fly on the Wall,” that pairs him with Saturday Night Live alumni Dana Carvey. It’s a pretty cool podcast that takes you behind the scenes, reminiscing about the most memorable stories and moments with friends of the show. Each episode features cast members, hosts, writers, and musical guests as they share never-before told stories about their careers, including how they made their way to the show and how being a part SNL’s cultural history has impacted their lives beyond the show.

David Spade’s tour has not only been doing very well – selling out in so many venues – but just adds further proof that people really wanna laugh!

We talked about the state of the nation, that obviously included the pandemic, and politics and how the country has just been so damn divisive and angry to the point where if you offered up an opinion and it didn’t jive with whoever you were talking to, tended to get you shut down.

Spade agreed, saying, “I took a break ‘cause it’s so different now. When I grew up on Saturday Night Live we were just laughing at political stuff and whatever else we’d be talking about. No one really knew who was a democrat or what and it wasn’t a big deal. And suddenly, now, it will make or break a friendship so yeah, it’s very scary.”

So you won’t be bringing up politics in your show (laughs)?

“Uh, no! I’ll do some stuff about the ‘pandie’ and how I turned into a pandie man around my house, trying to fix everything because, hey, they couldn’t send anyone over, and then the tiers and the vaccine.”

When I mentioned opening the show for another SNL alumni, Rob Schneider, and how he infused some politics into his show, Spade commented, “Rob’s kinda ballsy. Yeah. I’m much different. My act is a skim job. It’s just goofy stuff because I’m afraid of being canceled on every other joke.”