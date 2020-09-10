This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Seared Halibut

The Grilled Seared Halibut at Tahoe Tavern & Grill.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Show of hands, how many out there are fish lovers? Of course you can’t see my hand up, but it does come with a little caveat. If it has a super intense fishy taste then I’m out. Many people I talk with share that same sentiment, so you’ll be happy to know this week’s dish falls right in my wheelhouse — and I couldn’t be happier.

Halibut is actually one of my favorites, mainly because it’s very mild and likes to partner up with bigger and bolder flavors, which it does here at the newly opened Tahoe Tavern.

Let’s get right down to business and talk about the fish. A seven-ounce filet is butchered in-house and seared on both sides, giving it a very light crust creating a layer of texture that compliments the rest of the dish. It then gets a nice shellacking of a red pepper pesto that sets off the rest of the ingredients.

A charred pineapple salsa cascades over the fish and brings a nice balance of sweet and heat as well as an opportunity to mix it with all the other goodies on the plate. The finishing touch is a micro arugula salad that adds another texture and a slight tanginess.

All of this sits on a throne of cilantro-basmati rice which soaks up all the flavors like it’s sitting on a beach on the big island in the middle of vacation. It’s all surrounded by fresh-grilled seasonal veggies (I had asparagus), which let’s you indulge without feeling the bulge.

The crown jewel is the caramelized lemon it’s served with. A little teddy bear squeeze over the top of the fish brightens everything up with a shower of tart and sweet.

When you get all of the flavors together they don’t just dance on the tongue, they jitterbug. Ok, maybe that reference is a little outdated. How about the Watusi? No, I got it: the electric slide. It’s no whip/nae nae, but we’ll save that for bite number two.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or by phone at 775-580-6226.