Tim McGraw added to 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

The 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series added another big name in the world of country music.

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe has confirmed that Tim McGraw will perform this June at the outdoor arena in Stateline.

McGraw, a country megastar who boasts having 43 No. 1 radio singles and 16 No. 1 albums, last performed at the lake in 2016.

He performs Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1. Click here for ticket availability.