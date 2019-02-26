Tim McGraw added to 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series
February 26, 2019
The 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series added another big name in the world of country music.
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe has confirmed that Tim McGraw will perform this June at the outdoor arena in Stateline.
McGraw, a country megastar who boasts having 43 No. 1 radio singles and 16 No. 1 albums, last performed at the lake in 2016.
He performs Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1. Click here for ticket availability.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Country star Luke Bryan playing 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series
- 9 places to day trip close to South Lake Tahoe
- Dave Matthews Band 1st confirmed show of 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series
- After 75 years on Lake Tahoe, historic Thunderbird yacht getting new engines
- 5 spots to spend National Margarita Day in Tahoe
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm may bring 4 feet of snow in 3 days to Lake Tahoe
- Guests stranded for hours on chairlift at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Weather service decreases expected snow totals for winter storm at Lake Tahoe; white-out conditions likely
- Lake Tahoe snowpack best in western US; resorts shatter February snowfall records
- Missing El Dorado Hills woman found dead in vehicle parked at local church