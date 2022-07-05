Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber at Valhalla on Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber will perform this week at Valhalla Boathouse Theatre.
The 6-piece world folk music group that includes musicians from North Lake Tahoe and Reno that came together during the pandemic, will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
The group’s first show was in May 2021 and it sold out the Crystal Bay Casino Club.
Snider is known for performing in his bare feet and drawing his violin bow into curly frays. The rhythm section – bassist Zach Terán and drummer Miguel Jiménez-Cruz – also play Reno contemporary pop group The Novelists, which has played at Valhalla multiple times. Kings Beach’s homegrown Todd Holway plays keyboards and University of Nevada music grads Lucas Arizu and Chance Utter play guitar and percussion, respectively.
Tickets are available for $35 and may be purchased through Valhalla’s website.
