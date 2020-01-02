TOCCATA-Tahoe hosts pair of performances on both shores to kickoff 2020

Trumpeter Will Cates with TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony.

Provided

TOCCATA-Tahoe performances Saturday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m., Incline Village – St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd. Sunday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m., South Lake Tahoe – St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., Gardnerville – Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave. Saturday, Jan. 11, 3 p.m., Truckee – The Community Arts Center, 10046 Church St. Sunday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m , Reno – Good Shepherd Lutheran, 357 Clay St.

The “Brrroque Masters” concert series presented by TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus brings the best of Baroque fanfares, concertos, and arias to Lake Tahoe venues and beyond.

TOCCATA-Tahoe will host performances from Jan. 4-12 at Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, Gardnerville, Truckee and Reno.

The New Year’s shows at Lake Tahoe take place on back-to-back days.

The first performance happens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline Village and the second is at 3 p.m. the next day at St. Theresa Church in South Lake Tahoe.

This year’s concert, led by conductor James Rawie, is a feast for brass lovers.

The concert begins with the stately fanfare from PBS’s “Masterpiece Theater,” Mouret’s “Suite de Sinfonie” fanfare, featuring trumpeter Will Cates.

In selections from Bach’s “Cantata #51,” Cates performs a duet with sopranos Joy Strotz and Michelle Norris, who soar into the coloratura stratosphere in the final movement.

And the final piece on the program, Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” for soprano and trumpet, is a tour de force rousing enough to summon the celestial host.

Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Two Horns,” with soloists Bruce Kanzelmeyer and Kevin Miescke, gives you everything you love about the French horn – rollicking rhythms, sweet tone and noble sound. Then the horns team up with oboe (Aaron Hill) and violin (Rose Sciaroni) soloists in Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto #1.”

In Corelli’s “Concerto Grosso #6,” each of the four violinist soloists (Jeff Lindhorst, Ondine Parker, Eleanor Sturm and Rick Stockton) gets to be a true virtuoso.

In Marcello’s oboe concerto, you’ll hear both sweet tone and fiery-fast technical passages. And it wouldn’t be “Brrroque Masters” without an organ concerto from David Brock – this year he dazzles in Handel’s showy “Organ Concerto in G Minor.”

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for ages 22 and under ($15 preferred seating).