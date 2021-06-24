Tom Rhodes Band to appear at Valhalla Tahoe

The Tom Rhodes Band will appear Wednesday at Valhalla. (Provided)



Concerts and nightlife are returning to and Valhalla Tahoe on Wednesday will host a band that has performed all over the world.

The Tom Rhodes Band will play from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Valhalla Art, Music and Theatre Festival on the Grand Lawn.

“Before you hear Tom Rhodes’s voice, you feel it – like a left jab to the jaw,” said a press release announcing his appearance. “Raspy and soulful, like Ray LaMontagne or a young Van Morrison, but with a soaring intensity that recalls Jackson Browne.”

The Oakland, California-based songwriter has spent more than a decade honing his brand of Americana, and learning to craft songs whose truth matches his passion as a performer.

In that time, he has performed all over the US and Europe, released five albums, two EPs, numerous singles, and even appeared on season 9 of The Voice.

His songs have been featured on dozens of TV shows and movies, including Spenser Confidential, Hawaii 5-0, 9-1-1, Criminal Minds to name a few.

“I realized that you can do more with music than talk about yourself,” Rhodes said in the release. “You can do more with music than express a feeling. You can express a piece of information with feeling and get the same emotional response, but you’re actually doing something to spread good ideas and help people out there.

“To me, singing songs is about passionately connecting with the thing I’m talking about, and if you’re singing about something that you actually believe in it’s really easy to get there,” Rhodes added.

Reserved table seating for two is $50. A four-person table is $100. Limited, free socially distant lawn seating available.

Parking is limited at Valhalla. When the lot is full, guests may park in the lot by the Green Gate on Highway 89 and walk into the venue.

Those with a handicapped sticker, placard or plate there are several designated spaces.

To purchase tickets, visit https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=139 .

For more information, call 530-541-4975 or email info@valhallatahoe.com .