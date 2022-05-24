Top Gun: Maverick, filmed partially at Tahoe, hits theaters this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After being pushed back multiple times over the past couple of years, Top Gun: Maverick, which was partially filmed at Lake Tahoe, will be released on the big screen this week.

Heavenly Village Cinema will begin showing the movie with six showtimes starting in the afternoon on Thursday, May 26, including at 3:15, 3:30, 6:15, 6:30, 9:15 and 9:30.

The sequel to Top Gun comes more than 30 years after the original that was released in 1986.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, said a movie description on the Heavenly Village Cinema website. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Some flight scenes were shot in South Lake Tahoe and Meyers in 2018 said the Tahoe Art Haus Cinema website. The Tahoe City cinema will start showing the movie Thursday at 8 p.m.

The action/adventure movie’s length is 2 hours, 11 minutes and it is rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language.

Watch the trailer here .