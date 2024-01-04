Tracy Morgan to come to Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Saturday, March 23, 2024 7pm Doors / 8pm Show

Under 21 must be accompanied by Adult Bally's Lake Tahoe Tickets: Ticketmaster.com or call/visit Bally's Box Office Starting at $35 plus tax/fee's. 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449or call/visit Bally's Box Office Starting at $35 plus tax/fee's.

STATELINE, Nev. – Late-Nite Productions / One Vision Entertainment present an evening of Comedy with the legendary Tracy Morgan! This is taking place on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field. Known for starring on seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning 30 Rock, Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable star of “Liz Lemon’s” (Fey) hit variety show, TGS with Tracy Jordan. Morgan received an Emmy Nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his work on the show and was nominated multiple years for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award. The cast of the show also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best Ensemble in a Comedy Series before the beloved series came to an end in January 2013.

He can currently be seen on the No Disrespect stand up tour nationwide. Most recently, Morgan can be seen in four seasons of TBS’ The Last OG, which he also executive produces and Amazon’s Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, which was released in March 2021. He also appeared in Warner Brothers Scoob!, Paramount’s What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson, and voiced the role of “Fox” in Netflix’s 2019 series Green Eggs & Ham. Morgan’s stand up special Staying Alive was released globally on Netflix in May 2017. Prior, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 2016 class.

Morgan was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for hosting an episode of the legendary Saturday Night Live. In 2014, Morgan released a standup special for Comedy Central titled Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide, which brought the network one of its largest audiences for a standup special that year. Previously, his first stand up special, Black & Blue, was released on HBO in 2010. Another milestone for Morgan was reached in 2009 with the release of his first book, a compilation of studied anecdotes and some of the more serious moments that shaped him and his career, I Am the New Black.

Morgan has also been part of some of the most successful animated films in recent years. In 2009, he made his animation debut lending his voice for Jerry Bruckheimer’s G-Force, a combination live-action/CG film. The film opened No. 1 in US box office sales and was celebrated by audiences worldwide. In 2013, he starred as the bulldog, “Luiz,” in the film Rio and again in April 2014 when he reprised his role in Rio 2. Morgan’s voice can also be heard in the Oscar-nominated film, Boxtrolls, as one of the film’s antagonists, “Mr. Gristle.”

Morgan has headlined across the country and abroad on various tours and festivals for his stand-up comedy. He was first introduced to television audiences in his role as “Hustle Man” on the hit comedy series Martin. He went on to join Saturday Night Live in 1996 where he appeared for seven seasons and created such memorable characters as “Astronaut Jones” and “Brian Fellows.” After leaving SNL, Morgan went on to star in his own comedy series, The Tracy Morgan Show, and he voiced “Spoonie Luv” on Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers. Additional film credits include Cop Out, the remake of the British film Death at a Funeral, First Sunday opposite Ice Cube and Katt Williams, The Longest Yard opposite Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Head of State, Son of No One, Why Stop Now and Fist Fight. Morgan currently resides in New Jersey.