Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements dropped on most highways (updated)
Here’s the latest on road conditions in the Tahoe region.
Update 9:30 a.m.
California
California Route 89
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to the Alpine/El Dorado county line.
California Route 88
No restrictions currently in place.
Nevada
Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)
Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Diamond Peak to Slide Mountain Highway.
ORIGINAL POST
As of 5:25 a.m.
California
California Route 89
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the jct of U.S. 50.
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park to 2 miles north of D.L. Bliss State Park.
California Route 88
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Ham’s Station 5 miles west of Picketts junction.
Nevada
Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)
Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Diamond Peak to Slide Mountain Highway.