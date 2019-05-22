The view on Mt. Rose Highway at Bullseye Wednesday morning.

Nevada DOT

Here’s the latest on road conditions in the Tahoe region.

Update 9:30 a.m.

California

California Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to the Alpine/El Dorado county line.

California Route 88

No restrictions currently in place.

Nevada

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Diamond Peak to Slide Mountain Highway.

ORIGINAL POST

As of 5:25 a.m.

California

California Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the jct of U.S. 50.

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park to 2 miles north of D.L. Bliss State Park.

California Route 88

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Ham’s Station 5 miles west of Picketts junction.

Nevada

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

