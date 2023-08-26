Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe appoints Bob Jensch as Managing Director

Bob Jensch

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe , debuting in winter 2023 as the brand’s first lodging location in a ski destination, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Jensch as managing director. Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe will be the only all-suite resort in South Lake Tahoe, nestled at the base of Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

In his new role, Jensch will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the resort’s operations, focusing on delivering outstanding guest satisfaction, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering a positive work environment. His passion for creating exceptional guest experiences, coupled with his expertise in driving revenue growth and operational excellence, make him the perfect fit for this role.

“I am thrilled to spearhead the launch of the inaugural Margaritaville ski resort,” Jensch said. “In this next chapter, I look forward to engaging with the South Lake Tahoe community and infusing the Margaritaville state of mind into the Tahoe experience.”

Jensch comes to Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe from Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, where he served as the regional Vice President of Operations. He has over 35 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry, previously serving as general manager for Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, and Jensch has also held regional VP and corporate VP roles with White Lodging and Station-Casinos Las Vegas, and served as general manager at five other properties in Israel, Greece, Jamaica, Hong Kong and Aruba.

Jensch will work in tandem with the resort’s current general manager, Bill Cottrill, a longstanding community steward with 27 years tenure at the resort, to introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the community.

About Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe

Opening Winter 2023 as the brand’s first lodging location in a ski destination, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe will seamlessly blend Margaritaville’s casual luxury with the natural aesthetic of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nestled at the base of Tahoe’s famed Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is an all-suite property, with all 399 guest suites boasting stunning views of the lake or mountains and featuring separate bedroom and living room spaces with a dining table and wet bar. Coastal-inspired fare is served across five definitive Margaritaville concepts including the lobby level License to Chill Bar, as well as LandShark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant’s, Come Monday Café and JWB Prime Steak and Seafood. With an indoor heated pool, flexible meetings and events spaces, and signature amenities, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is the ultimate year-round destination for those seeking a slice of paradise amidst the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe. For more information, please visit margaritavilleresortlaketahoe.com .