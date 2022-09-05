Urban plays 2 shows for packed arena at Harveys (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Keith Urban kicked off Labor Day weekend in Lake Tahoe with back to back performances at Harveys Outdoor Arena on Friday and Saturday night.
The Australian born singer-songwriter brought his unique brand of country rock to adoring fans who packed the arena for both performances.
Urban, now recognized with four Grammy Awards and fifteen CMA’s, is currently taking his “Speed of Now” tour to cities across the U.S. before heading to homeland Australia for additional dates.
Urban unleashed an evening of welcome surprises on his fans that included digital duets with artists P!nk and Carrie Underwood, a large slot machine that randomly selected songs for the band to play, and even took the act out into the bleachers to perform beside his fans, handing one lucky lady his Fender Strat.
