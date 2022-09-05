Urban plays 2 shows for packed arena at Harveys (Gallery)

Keith Urban performing at Harvey's Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 2.

Provided/Sugarwolf

STATELINE, Nev. — Keith Urban kicked off Labor Day weekend in Lake Tahoe with back to back performances at Harveys Outdoor Arena on Friday and Saturday night.

The Australian born singer-songwriter brought his unique brand of country rock to adoring fans who packed the arena for both performances.

Urban, now recognized with four Grammy Awards and fifteen CMA’s, is currently taking his “Speed of Now” tour to cities across the U.S. before heading to homeland Australia for additional dates.

Urban unleashed an evening of welcome surprises on his fans that included digital duets with artists P!nk and Carrie Underwood, a large slot machine that randomly selected songs for the band to play, and even took the act out into the bleachers to perform beside his fans, handing one lucky lady his Fender Strat.

Megan from Reno with her girlfriends out for a night with Keith Urban.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Teresa from Reno with loved ones waiting for Keith Urban to take the stage.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Keith Urban performing at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 2.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Jacob from Reno with friends and family celebrating his 18th birthday with a Keith Urban concert.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Keith Urban performing at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 2.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Gabby from Vacaville with friends waiting for Keith Urban to take the stage.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Keith Urban performing at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 2.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Ingrid Andress performing ahead of Keith Urban at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 2.

Provided/Sugarwolf

The Wehner’s from Roseville waiting for Keith Urban to perform.

Provided/Sugarwolf