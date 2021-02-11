Valentine’s Day options around Lake Tahoe

Twine Floral will have a pop-up shop at Cuppa Tahoe.

Another yearly tradition, Valentine’s Day, will be a bit different this year. While some restaurants are offering dine-in deals, many are crafting up takeout specials to enjoy at home with your Valentine.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Both of Hard Rock’s Alpine Union Bar & Kitchen and Park Prime Steakhouse will be offering Valentine Specials on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Park Prime Steakhouse, while the regular menu will be available, is setting the tone with an extravagant specialty 3-course meal. The first course includes either a poached pear salad served with toasted dates, Point Reyes blue cheese and champagne vinaigrette, or lobster bisque.

For the entrée, choose from either seared Mystic River diver scallops served with truffle risotto and beet puree, or a duet of filet mignon and Dungeness stuffed Maine lobster. To make the night extra sweet, they will be offering a Chocolate Pots de Crème with peanut butter whipped cream dessert. The three-course Valentine’s Day menu is available from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 for $100 per person.

Alpine Union will also be offering a Valentines menu which will be available for $50 per person. The dinner begins with a house salad or soup du jour, followed by the main course, featuring a choice of broiled ribeye steak with mushrooms, vegetables and a baked potato, or shrimp scampi with vegetables and rice pilaf. For dessert, they will be crafting up a strawberry sundae. The Valentine’s Day menu will be available from 1 to 11 p.m.

Reservations are limited and required.

For more information, visit https://hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/.

Chart House

The Chart House will be celebrating the day with their Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two.

The first course includes a lobster bisque or strawberry salad with candied walnuts, blue cheese and champagne vinaigrette.

The second course is an option of a filet mignon and twin petite lobster tails with asparagus and three potato mash or the lobster trio with baked Oscar Wellington served with broccolini and fingerling potatoes. The last option is the Chilean sea bass with lump crab and shrimp served with asparagus and vegetable orzo. For dessert, the special is a chocolate molten cake.

The 3-course special is $100.

Overland Meat and Seafood

The 2020 Best of Tahoe “Community Contributor” will be offering their Valentine’s Day Surf & Turf Special . For $19.99, the special includes an 8-ounce steak and 8-ounce lobster for a romantic day celebrated at home.

The special is valid from Feb. 11-13. For more information, visit overlandmeatco.com.

Cork & More

Karla and Jeff Brennan owners of Cork & More in South Lake Tahoe will have specialty Valentine’s Day wine and chocolate along with wine pairings with a discount. They are also offering house made triple chocolate brownie hearts.

For more information visit, thecorkandmore.com.

Cuppa Tahoe and Twine Floral

Twine Floral will have a pop-up at Cuppa Tahoe in the co-working space from 1-5 p.m. Thursday until Valentine’s Day. They will be offering flower bouquets and arrangements in varying styles; dry, fresh, hand-tied and select arrangements will be available in vases. There are limited vase arrangements so pre-order to guarantee.

Valentine’s Day gifts are available at Cuppa Tahoe.

Cuppa will also have a wide range of Valentine’s Day gifts including card games, novelty items, festive chocolates, cards and more. Customers can also make their own baskets full of Valentine’s Day items.

For more information, visit cuppatahoe.com.

NORTH LAKE TAHOE

The Village at Squaw Valley, Olympic House

The Olympic House will be serving up a specialty takeout dinner for lovebirds this year. Dishes include porcini crusted lamb lollipops, Pacific Coast halibut crudo, roasted vegetables, and more.

Chef Cortney will be whipping up a raspberry mousse cake and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert. Olympic House also had optional red and white wine pairings, champagne, and chocolate truffles that can be added when placing an order. Orders were supposed be placed by Wednesday, Feb. 10, but maybe if you ask nicely early enough Thursday they can make a few exceptions.

Each dinner will be hot and ready to enjoy, and packaged for a mess-free transportation home. For more information, visit https://www.squawalpine.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/valentines-day-to-go-dinner.

Lone Eagle Grille

Lone Eagle Grille at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will be serving a romantic dinner for two with socially-distanced dining and to-go options for Valentine’s Day.

Specials include a citrus scallop appetizer cooked with charred onion soubise, braised Nueske’s bacon, and cilantro chimichurri. The menu will also include a mesquite-grilled Niman Ranch lamb loin served with merguez cassoulet, roasted baby carrots, watercress coulis, and pomegranate molasses, as well as a nut-free dark chocolate berry cake.

The original menu will still be available for guests which includes several of their signature dishes like ahi tuna poke and Brandt beef filet mignon along with vegetarian options. For desert, their famous Baked Tahoe will also be available.

Lone Eagle Grille.

The Hyatt Regency also offers lakeside cottages with cozy fireplaces offering a romantic winter getaway.

For more information, visit LoneEagleGrille.com, or call 775-886-6899.