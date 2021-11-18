Valhalla Holiday Faire this weekend in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 25th Annual Valhalla Holiday Faire celebration will take place Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21, at the Valhalla Grand Hall in South Lake Tahoe.

The long held tradition in the community features local vendors with hand-made crafts and art perfect for the holiday gift-giving season. With more than 30 vendors showing their hand-crafted holiday and Lake Tahoe themed goods, everyone is sure to find unique gifts for their family and friends.

The faire will feature over 30 vendors and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Provided/Valhalla Tahoe

There will also be free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with local entertainment throughout the day. During the day, Tahoe Children’s Choir will line the hall’s balcony to sing holiday songs.

On Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m., the Peanuts Gang Trio will be featured, and on Saturday night, member’s will receive a special performance with music by Robin Orr from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Members will also receive a free drink ticket and a raffle ticket for member’s-only giveaways throughout the evening.

On Friday, Nov 19, there will be a Winter Wanderland with holiday lights from the Tallac Historic Site parking lot to the Grand Hall. There will be hot chocolate along the way, and multiple food vendors including Tahoe Jerky and Tahoe Cookie Monster.

The faire will go from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Members are welcome to invite their friends to join them for this special night of shopping and fun. Valhalla Tahoe hopes to grow by showing locals the benefits of becoming a member of our community’s non-profit performing arts center.

Masks will be required inside the venue, and admission is limited to 100 people at one time. Limited parking is available on site. Overflow parking will be available along Highway 89, in the dirt parking lot outside Valhalla’s gates and the Tallac Historic Site parking lot on Heritage Way.

For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com .