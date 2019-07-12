VIDEO: 3 questions with celebrities golfing at Lake Tahoe

VIDEO: 3 questions with celebrities golfing at Lake TahoeEntertainment | July 12, 2019Staff Reporteditor@tahoedailytribune.com Celebrity Golf Tony Romo ready to defend celebrity golf title at Lake TahoeJuly 12, 2019 Defending champ Tony Romo gets hot late, leads after 1st round at celebrity golfJuly 12, 2019 Saturday pairings released for Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournamentJuly 12, 2019 VIDEO: Q&A with Bobby FlayJuly 13, 2019 Number of women competing in celebrity golf tournament doublesJuly 12, 2019 VIDEO: 3 questions with celebrities golfing at Lake TahoeJuly 12, 2019 Friday pairings released for Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournamentJuly 11, 2019 Photos: Steph Curry and crew chug beers for charity at Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournamentJuly 11, 2019 Photos: Tony Romo prepares to defend titleJuly 10, 2019 Photos: Tuesday practice rounds at Lake Tahoe celebrity golfJuly 9, 2019 Celebrities keep coming back for Lake Tahoe’s signature summer event: American Century ChampionshipJuly 8, 2019 Justin Timberlake returning to Lake Tahoe for American Century ChampionshipJune 20, 2019 From parking to autographs: What you need to know before attending Lake Tahoe celebrity golfJuly 11, 2019 Big changes over 3 decades at Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournamentJuly 11, 2019 Steph Curry returning to American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake TahoeJune 18, 2019 See more