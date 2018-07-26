Wa She Shu It’ Deh Native American Arts Festival coming to Valhalla

A Native American arts festival featuring basket weaving, traditional dances and homemade goods is coming to Valhalla this weekend.

The 28th annual Wa She Shu It' Deh Native American Arts Festival is slated for Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

"This event was started as a basket competition to celebrate our Washoe weavers, but also the native weavers throughout the Great Basin and California as well," said Herman Filmore, culture/language resources director for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, the host of the event.

"The foundational piece of it is basket weaving being an art form as well as a utilitarian aspect of our culture."

Native weavers will put on demonstrations while other makers sell their pottery, beadwork, clothing, jewelry and more.

"Our focus is Indigenous arts and crafts," said Filmore. "We will have some things that you might associate with Hispanic or Aztec cultures as well."

Recommended Stories For You

The Agaidicutta and Miwok dance groups will perform to the beat of the Red Hoop Singers, a Gardnerville-based drum group. Other live music performed by tribe members will take place throughout the weekend.

"We want the public to join in," said Filmore. "We usually have a couple of round dances throughout the day when everyone can come in and participate."

The free public event will also have a handful of food vendors on site throughout the weekend.

Valhalla is located at 1 Valhalla Rd. in South Lake Tahoe.