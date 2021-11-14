Warren Miller’s ‘Winter Starts Now’ to be at Stateline for 2 nights

STATELINE, Nev. — The 72nd production from Warren Miller Entertainment is coming to the South Shore of Lake Tahoe for two nights.

“Winter Starts Now” will be presented by Blue Zone Sports and shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Warren Miller movies are “love letters” to that special place on the calendar – the winter season. It’s a call to action for all viewers to get stoked, be prepared, because the season so many live for is here.

The 72nd ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller chases winter from coast-to-coast — from Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears, to Maine’s community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow, from kids with huge Olympic dreams to adaptive shredders who leave even the most able athletes in the dust.

Viewers will road trip with big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin as they chase winter all the way to Alaska, before catching up with speed riding legend JT Holmes, and meet new friends like Madison and Rose and Vasu Sojitra.

“Winter Starts Now” takes viewers on a journey to the highest peak in America, to the best groomed trails at beloved resorts, and to the mom and pop’s that have stood their ground throughout the everchanging ski world.

The film is an homage to every skier who lives for the thrill and finds solace on the chairlift.

Tap into your inner snow season stoke because winter starts now.

Tickets available at WarrenMillerMovie.com , Ticketmaster or at the Harrah’s box office or at the door on show night.

The event is standing room only according to Ticketmaster and tickets are $18 each.