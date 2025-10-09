‘When Doves Cry’ tribute show to bring Prince’s music to life at Bally’s Lake Tahoe 

STATELINE, Nev. – When Doves Cry: The Ultimate Prince Experience will bring a high-energy tribute to the late music legend to Bally’s Showroom inside Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort on Saturday, Nov. 22. Tickets, starting at $36.35, are available here .

Formed in 2015, the California-based, nine-piece band has earned national recognition for recreating the sound and spirit of Prince with passion and precision. Known as the only tribute band in the world to perform the Purple Rain and 1999 albums in their entirety, When Doves Cry also performs an expansive selection of Prince’s greatest hits along with deep cuts rarely heard live.

With more than 80 songs in its rotation, the group captures the genre-spanning artistry of Prince, weaving together funk, rock, pop and soul. The show transports audiences through the icon’s prolific career with immersive, leave-it-all-on-the-stage performances. To date, When Doves Cry has played more than 175 shows in over 25 states, selling out more than 90 of them while earning praise for its precision musicianship and dynamic stagecraft.

