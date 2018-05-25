Whiskey Dick’s hosts alternative hip-hop, punk rock gig
May 25, 2018
If you go …
What: Pervert, Melting Elk & Heated
When: Sunday, May 27, 9 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
Tickets: $10
Whiskey Dick's Saloon welcomes a trio of performers for its Sunday night gig that showcases alternative hip-hop and punk rock.
Beginning at 9 p.m., artists Pervert, Melting Elk and Heated will take the stage at the South Shore venue for a show open to guests at least 21 years of age.
"Put together in early 2016 by three 20 somethings with a vast mixture of talent, Melting Elk takes listeners on an introspective, deep, pseudo-psychedelic journey that will keep listeners entertained on all levels of consciences," states Melting Elk's Facebook biography.
The Kings Beach-based, self-described experimental drip-hop and psych funk group is influenced by artists ranging from Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac to Outkast, Wu-Tang Clan and everything in between.
"One dash of location, a sprinkle of exquisite taste and a drizzle of eclectic knowledge. We are Melting Elk," continues the bio.
Melting Elk is joined by Pervert and Stockton-based hardcore outfit Heated on the night of the event.
Recommended Stories For You
The gig, held Sunday, May 27, costs $10 to attend.
Additional information about the multi-genre show is available on the Whiskey Dick's Saloon Facebook page (@whiskeydickstahoe).
Whiskey Dick's Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The venue next welcomes Space Kamp on Friday, June 8.
— Lake Tahoe Action
If you go …
What: Pervert, Melting Elk & Heated
When: Sunday, May 27, 9 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
Tickets: $10
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite’s Half Dome trail
- Sustainable Community Alliance submits signatures for initiative to maintain South Lake Tahoe VHR cap
- El Dorado County DA: Charges filed in 2008 death of baby in South Lake Tahoe
- UPDATE: US 395 reopens after mudslide near Nevada-California state line
- In tourism-driven Tahoe, hotels are turning into homes