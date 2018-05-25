Whiskey Dick’s hosts alternative hip-hop, punk rock gig

If you go …

Whiskey Dick's Saloon welcomes a trio of performers for its Sunday night gig that showcases alternative hip-hop and punk rock.

Beginning at 9 p.m., artists Pervert, Melting Elk and Heated will take the stage at the South Shore venue for a show open to guests at least 21 years of age.

"Put together in early 2016 by three 20 somethings with a vast mixture of talent, Melting Elk takes listeners on an introspective, deep, pseudo-psychedelic journey that will keep listeners entertained on all levels of consciences," states Melting Elk's Facebook biography.

The Kings Beach-based, self-described experimental drip-hop and psych funk group is influenced by artists ranging from Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac to Outkast, Wu-Tang Clan and everything in between.

"One dash of location, a sprinkle of exquisite taste and a drizzle of eclectic knowledge. We are Melting Elk," continues the bio.

Melting Elk is joined by Pervert and Stockton-based hardcore outfit Heated on the night of the event.

The gig, held Sunday, May 27, costs $10 to attend.

Additional information about the multi-genre show is available on the Whiskey Dick's Saloon Facebook page (@whiskeydickstahoe).

Whiskey Dick's Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The venue next welcomes Space Kamp on Friday, June 8.

— Lake Tahoe Action