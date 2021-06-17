Wild & Scenic Film Festival presents summer films, preps for next event

See "Disappearing Penguins" and other great films during the Wild & Scenic Film Festival's summer series. (Provided)



Wild & Scenic Film Festival has announced “Currents of Hope” has been chosen as the theme for its 20th anniversary. The theme speaks to momentum toward a brighter future.

Coming out of what has been a challenging year for all, festival organizers are eager to return to an in-person festival and feel optimistic about the growing groundswell of the environmental movement. In aligning with this theme, organizers envision a hopefulness grounded in real and measurable action, constantly moving everyone forward like the mighty rivers that are the lifeblood of this planet.

The past year has left the planet and its people ready to act and transform.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, a bedrock environmental law governing water quality in the United States. As Wild & Scenic reflects on its own milestone with 20 years of inspiring activism, organizers are excited to tap into their roots as an event that benefits the local watershed. “Currents of Hope” celebrates a vision of a healthy, thriving planet regenerated by the unstoppable flow of compassionate communities who share in this dream.

Over the years, dozens of official selections have dealt with Clean Water Act issues, from the water crisis in Flint, Mich., to the impacts of gold mining in Alaska. Audiences can be sure the 20th annual festival next January will continue to explore these crucial topics while supporting year-round work of the South Yuba River Citizens League to unite the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. Members look forward to reflecting on the clean water victories that SYRCL has accomplished as the Yuba River water-keeper and celebrating what is on the horizon for the continued work to have clean and safe waters accessible to all.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival is accepting film submissions for the event taking place Jan. 13-17, 2022. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 24. While all films will be considered, organizers will be especially interested in films that explore the “Currents of Hope” theme.

Virtual summer series

In June Wild & Scenic Film Festival will hold two virtual film screenings featuring a selection of fan favorites and award-winners from the 2021 flagship festival.

On June 17, kick things off by celebrating shorts season with a program of award-winning short films: “Tengefu” (9 minutes, Best Short), “Disappearing Penguins” (15 minutes, Best Children’s Film), “The Pangolin Man” (17 minutes, Student Filmmaker Award), “TranSending” (9 minutes, Most Inspiring Adventure Film), “The Church Forests of Ethiopia” (9 minutes, Best in Theme) and “District 15” (23 minutes, Honorable Mention).

Continue the series June 24 with fan favorite films “Uncle Elephant” (5 minutes), “From Kurils with Love” (24 minutes) and “The Nature Makers” (68 minutes). Did you know that prairie dogs have the most sophisticated vocal language ever decoded? Learn more amazing facts like this and be sure not to miss this inspiring selection of films.

The live broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. with a virtual lobby beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each event will then be followed by a six-day window when the films will be available to stream on demand.

For more information and tickets visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org .

Source: Wild And Scenic Film Festival