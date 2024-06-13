Wild Tahoe Weekend at Taylor Creek Visitor Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Get ready for a wild time as the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Great Basin Institute, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit host Wild Tahoe Weekend. Join June 29-30, 2024, at Taylor Creek Visitor Center, just three miles northwest of the City of South Lake Tahoe on Highway 89. Residents and visitors are invited to attend this free family-friendly and fun event!

To kick off Wild Tahoe Weekend, TINS will host the Lake Tahoe Bird Festival, Sat., June 29, from 10-3 p.m. The event includes hourly guided bird walks along the Rainbow Trail, visits with live birds of prey, information and presentations on migratory birds, bird crafts and games, a live falconer, and more!

The very next day, the LTBMU and GBI will host the Native Species Festival on Sun., June 30, from 10-3 p.m. This festival is a great way to spend the day outdoors and learn about the many native plant and animal species of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Explore educational booths from various public and nonprofit agencies and enjoy live music.

Various local agencies will participate in Wild Tahoe Weekend, including the Lahontan Audubon Society, California Native Plant Society, and many others.

For more information about these events please visit TINS Event Calendar .