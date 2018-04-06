WinterWonderGrass returns to Lake Tahoe’s Squaw Valley

The three-day festival that celebrates bluegrass music in all its forms returns to Squaw Valley on Friday, April 6, for a weekend full of foot-stomping fun.

WinterWonderGrass 2018 marks the fourth consecutive year that acoustic roots music shines on Tahoe's North Shore during one spring weekend. This year, headliners include The Infamous Stringdusters, The Devil Makes Three and Railroad Earth.

"WWG is part music festival, part beer tasting, part snow holiday and part family reunion for fans and family of all ages!" states the WinterWonderGrass website.

Friday night's headliner — The Infamous Stringdusters — is known for hits like "Black Rock" and "Walking On the Moon," while Saturday's headliner — The Devil Makes Three — is marked by hits including "Old Number Seven" and "Stranger." Railroad Earth, the six-member ensemble that headlines the festival on Sunday night, is recognized for "Black Elk Speaks" and "Any Road."

"It's going to be an epic weekend bringing together those who love music, mountains and a good time," states Squaw Valley's website.

Tickets range in price and are available for purchase online via Eventbrite. A link to buy tickets is available at http://www.winterwondergrasstahoe.com, where additional information and a full lineup can be found.

Recommended Stories For You

WinterWonderGrass concludes Sunday, April 8.

Squaw Valley is located at 1960 Squaw Valley Road in Olympic Valley.