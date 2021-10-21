WordWave debuts award-winning 1-act plays this weekend at Valhalla Boathouse

Three award-winning one-act plays will be featured during WordWave 2021 that takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23 at Valhalla’s Boathouse.

The audience will be immersed in the emotion and experiences of these thought-provoking characters and then have the opportunity to ask the playwrights questions about the creative process. Each play features a small cast of local actors, some of which were made for these roles.

Susan Boulanger, former head of the Theater Arts Department at Lake Tahoe Community College Theater, wrote her play “Out, Damn COVID Audition” with actors Ginger Nicolay-Davis and Diana Evans in mind. The one-act play finds Gayle, a local actor who has reached her breaking point, coaching the over-zealous Darcie for a Shakespeare audition that will definitely be … unforgettable. This silly comedy is easy to relate to since everyone started seeing friends again after being in isolation in 2020.

“Big Top Love” stars Thomas Lopez and Michelle Bennett as Travis and Lydia who meet at a Chicago cafe and learn they both are seeking thrills they hope will bring joy to their lives. Travis has dreams of turning his small town into a year-round circus, while Lydia is hoping to find passion and excitement in a relationship. Written by Nicole DeSalle this play explores the motivations behind our dreams and the revelations crossed paths can bring.

Peter McDonough’s “The Process” finds first-grade teacher Sarah Chapman reliving the events of a specific day with the help of a counselor. The women painstakingly unearth the truth, forcing the audience to confront a chilling threat that no parent or teacher should have to face.

More than 100 playwrights submitted fresh works for consideration in this year’s WordWave competition. From the entries, local thespians and directors picked these three plays to be read for the first time at Lake Tahoe.

“Valhalla Tahoe is so excited to present these fresh plays that explore the joy, pain and unique dynamic of the time we’re living and creating in,” said Michelle Morton, executive director of Valhalla Tahoe.

The underlying principle of WordWave is that stories — in song, theater, oral tradition, and books — change lives. WordWave provides a venue for locals and visitors to share their stories and validate their creativity.