1 dead, 1 injured in North Tahoe plane crash

TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person died and another was injured Tuesday in a plane crash in the Martis Valley area, on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, authorities said.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported crash of a single-engine Cirrus SR20 aircraft in a heavily wooded remote region of Martis Valley, between Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

A press release from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District said one pilot was fatally injured and died at the scene while another pilot occupant was transported approximately 10 minutes after the incident by EMS helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

The aircraft crashed in an open field in a nose down position. Officials said no fire resulted from the crash and no measurable fuel was spilled. The aircraft was equipped with a ballistic parachute, which had been deployed. No homes were threatened, said the release.

The aircraft was cleared for departure at 10:45 a.m. on southbound runway 20 at Truckee Tahoe Airport. The winds as reported by the air traffic control tower at the time of departure were from the south at about 11 mph with gusts up to about 24 mph.

Truckee Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, Truckee police, California Highway Patrol, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport District responded to the scene and assisted with the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident, according to an FAA spokesperson. The cause of the incident is undetermined.