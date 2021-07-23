1 dead, 5 injured in collision on US-50

The Saturn was spilt in half after hitting a Chevrolet.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – One driver was killed and five other people were injured in a three car collision that closed Highway 50 for multiple hours on Thursday July 22.

A driver of a 2006 Saturn, who was speeding and unsafely passing other cars, was reported as driving aggressively westbound on US-50 when the Saturn lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane of US-50.

The Saturn drove directly into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet that was traveling eastbound. The Saturn was torn in two pieces as a result of the collision with the Chevrolet.

Half of the Saturn, along with the driver, who had been fully ejected, collided with a 2013 Toyota that was following the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Saturn died at the scene of the accident.

Provided

The driver of the Saturn succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The occupants of the Chevrolet, all of whom were aged 20 years old and younger, were transported from the scene by emergency medical personnel. One passenger was taken to Renown Medical Center with major injuries and the driver, as well as four other passengers were taken to Barton Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was transported from the scene by family.

The Chevrolet caught fire briefly and was put out by concerned citizens who stopped to help. The lanes of US-50 were blocked for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

A representative of California Highway Patrol said alcohol does not seem to be a factor in this collision.

The driver of the Saturn has not yet been positively identified.