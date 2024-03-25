1 dead, another injured in mountain lion attack

CDFW Forensic Laboratory testing DNA Samples.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials say one person was mortally wounded after a mountain lion attacked two individuals near the Georgetown area Saturday.

The incident occurred in a remote area of Darling Ridge and Skid roads, according to Sgt. Kyle Parker. EDSO received the call from an 18-year-old, unidentified, at 1:13 p.m. who reported to first responders that he and his 21-year-old brother, also unidentified, were attacked while searching for antler sheds.

EDSO deputies and paramendics arrived appoximately 20 minutes later and found the reporting party, who became separated from his brother during the attack.

Deputies located a crouched mountain lion between the body of the subject and the deputies. Firearms were discharged to scare the mountain lion off, but the deputies confirmed the 21-year-old’s death on the scene.

The 18-year-old suffered “traumatic injuries” to his face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CDFW confirmed that the mountain lion euthanized in a remote area near Georgetown on Saturday was the same animal involved in a fatal attack earlier in the day. CDFW’s Wildlife Forensics Laboratory determined today that DNA samples collected from the scene match samples taken from the lion carcass. The male mountain lion weighed approximately 90 pounds and appeared to be in healthy condition.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.

It was the first mountain lion attack that led to a death in El Dorado County since 1994, when Barbara Schoener was killed in the Auburn Lake Trails located in the Cool area.

The last California Department of Fish and Wildlife-reported fatal mountain lion attack occurred in Orange County in 2004. News outlets reported that 35-year-old cyclist Mark Reynolds was killed by a mountain lion at the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Foothills Ranch.

El Dorado County’s latest incident marks the fourth reported fatal mountain lion attack since 1986, according to CDFW-verified reports.