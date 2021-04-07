$1 for Tahoe program reaches $1 million

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Fund’s $1 for Tahoe program is making a big difference by offering a way to give back to Lake Tahoe a buck at a time.

Money raised through the program is used in a variety of ways, such as building new trails, maintaining existing ones, creating healthier forests, supporting programs to get kids outdoors and encouraging greater stewardship.

Guest driven donations, collected by partner resorts, restaurants and other local businesses, have now surpassed the $1 million mark.

“We are blown away by the support local businesses and their patrons have shown for Lake Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO, in a press release. “This milestone shows how small acts of kindness of just $1 can have a huge impact. We are beyond grateful to our business partners for helping us collect these donations.”

The $1 for Tahoe program was started to harness the passion of visitors and residents to help care for Tahoe’s extraordinary environment. Participating local businesses collect dollars from their guests through their purchases of lift tickets, hotel accommodations, food and drink, and other items. Donations collected are then contributed to the Tahoe Fund’s efforts to support hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, environmental stewardship programs and so much more.

“I am proud that Vail Resorts has been a supporter of the Tahoe Fund since its onset and I look forward to our continued partnership,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort. “Guests who visit Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood have the opportunity to donate through a variety of ways, and we provide those contributions to the Tahoe Fund. We’re fortunate to operate within the Tahoe Basin and support all efforts to preserve our wonderful natural environment.”

Partners include: Alpen Sierra Coffee, Bar of America, Big Blue Adventure, Blue Angel Cafe and Catering, Caliente, Edgewood Tahoe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort, Julia Szendrei Jewelry, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Lakeside Inn and Casino, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, Lake Tahoe Yoga, Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort, Native To This Place, Northstar California Resort, PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn, Raley’s, Riva Grill, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Tahoe Exclusive Vacation Rentals, Tahoe Getaways, Tahoe South, West Shore Cafe, and Winter WonderGrass.

Learn more about the $1 for Tahoe program and the Tahoe Fund at http://www.tahoefund.org . If you are a business who is interested in joining the $1 for Tahoe program, please contact Berry at aberry@tahoefund.org .