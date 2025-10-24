$1 million donation establishes the Schiller Foundation Economics Scholarship to support LTCC transfer students

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Brad, Jeff, and LTCC Foundation Director Nancy Harrison outside the Lisa Maloff University Center.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) is pleased to announce the creation of the Schiller Foundation Economics Scholarship, a new fund made possible by renowned economist, educator, and author Dr. Bradley R. Schiller. The scholarship supports LTCC students who have demonstrated interest in economics and are transferring to four-year universities to continue their studies.

“Dr. Schiller dedicated his career to helping students understand how economics shapes the world around them,” said LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco. “This scholarship will honor his remarkable career and ensure that future students carry forward his vision of economics as a force for positive change. We are extremely grateful to have Dr. Schiller as a friend to LTCC.”

A distinguished teacher and author, Dr. Schiller has taught at American University, the University of Nevada, the University of California at Berkeley and Santa Cruz, and the University of Maryland, has advised US Presidents from Nixon to Obama, and has delivered guest lectures at more than 300 colleges worldwide. His policy-focused approach is reflected in widely used textbooks, including The Economy Today and The Economics of Poverty and Discrimination. His commentary has appeared in leading outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times. Schiller holds a BA with great distinction from UC Berkeley and a PhD from Harvard University, and he maintains longstanding ties to the Lake Tahoe region.

“Education opens doors to opportunity and understanding,” said Dr. Brad Schiller. “This scholarship is meant to help LTCC students see how economics connects to everyday life and to support their continued success at a four-year university.”

Scholarship details

Award size: Up to $10,000 per year for a maximum of two years for each Schiller Scholar $7,000 paid to the four-year institution for tuition and fees $3,000 paid to the student for books, housing, and other educational expenses

Core eligibility: Demonstrated interest in economics and completion of two college-level economics courses Acceptance as a student to a four-year college or university Strong academic performance (B average or higher in Macroeconomics and Microeconomics) Preference for students who have completed economics at LTCC and at least 30 LTCC units

Renewal (Year Two): Priority for students completing the equivalent of 20 semester units in year one at the four-year institution with a 3.0 GPA or better

How to apply: Application procedures and timelines will be posted on the LTCC Financial Aid webpage. Students should visit https://ltccfoundation.org/

About Dr. Bradley R. Schiller

Dr. Schiller has consulted for major federal agencies, congressional committees, political candidates, and presidents; his work has focused on poverty, discrimination, tax reform, pensions, Social Security, and related public-policy issues. He continues to write and comment on economic policy.