$1 million grant OK’d for Personalized Learning Program at Incline High

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School Board approved a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation for $1 million to fund the Personalized Learning Program at Incline High School for the 2024-25 school year.

It went through without discussion as part of the consent agenda on Tuesday.

It will pay for improving instruction and personalizing graduation plans to meet individual student needs through internships, and college and career pathways.

The $1,000,000 will go toward retaining seven full-time employees, including a dean of students, teachers in Science and English, an internship specialist, an intervention teacher/athletic director, a counselor, a secretary, and a part-time music teacher. Additionally, the funds will cover prep buyouts, hourly stipends for teachers for curriculum development and working with students outside of contact time, and substitute days.

The grant will also focus on recruiting, training, and retaining highly effective teachers by continuing the teacher stipend based on the current negotiated agreement and supporting a teacher recruitment and incentive program.

The Personalized Learning Program will be considered a success if student learning is personalized through internships and competency-based learning during the 2024-25 School Year.

Incline High School will give a report to the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, addressing each objective and key result by July 15, 2025. The report will also be available for the board to review.

This grant aligns with the Washoe County School District Strategic Plan’s pillars of Consistent Standards-Aligned Curriculum and Instruction and Strong Partnerships among Families, Community, and School.

The approval of this grant application demonstrates the school board’s commitment to supporting innovative educational programs that cater to the diverse needs of students in the district.