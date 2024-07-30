$1 million in matching outdoor recreation grants available
CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is accepting applications for matching funds for $1 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund program is offering the funding to counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments.
Previous recipients were:
- Park improvements in Fernley
- Splash pads in Carlin and Wells
- Playground equipment in Lions Park in Mineral County
- New parks in Henderson
In 1964, the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act began to protect America’s natural areas, water resources, and cultural heritage, in addition to providing recreation through developing public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.
Applications are due by Sept. 6.
To apply, go to https://nvparks.webgrantscloud.com/logout.do
