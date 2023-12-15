1 year anniversary of S.M.I.L.E.S for men celebration event in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Local musician and community activist, Dreda Dre and team invites the local men of Lake Tahoe to come and celebrate the one year anniversary of S.M.I.L.E.S.

There will be games, activities, cash prizes and Empanadas from Empanash. Local men will be hanging out, playing games and going over the things we accomplished in the last year. This time around the “Local Leader” will be Dreda Dre.

The event will be held on Sat Dec 16 4 -8 p.m. at the Tahoe Wellness Center community center (between TWC and Glazed and Confuzed.)

Dreda Dre started S.M.I.L.E.S. for men in Dec of 2022.

“| started S.M.I.L.E.S for men so that guys in our community would have a place to come and hang out with each other. Play games, chat, learn skills and if they have something heavy on their shoulders, a place where they can let it go and be heard and seen, Tahoe has been having issues with lots of suicides and over doses. We hope to help some men before it comes to that point,” said Dreda Dre.

Members of S.M.I.L.E.S meet once or twice a month. Provided

Every month this year, there has been one or two S.M.I.L.E.S events per month held at the community center in between TWC and Glazed and Confuzed. Every event has new local leader. There has been many local leaders involved, including Alex Ramon.

“Our goal is to have our leaders share some of their ups, downs, and words of advice with the group. Then we end it all out with a group activity that we can all learn from, as well as engage with each other,” said Ramon.

S.M.I.L.E.S. stands for Supporting Men In Learning Emotional Stability It is 100% funded by the members and sponsors of The Patreon ran by Dreda Dre. If anyone in the community would like to donate, volunteer or give back to this event or the many other community based events we do, sign up to patreon.com/dredadre

About The Patreon Team

The Patreon team is 100+ local members of Lake Tahoe funding & supporting community based events.

There is 25+ sponsors including, The Village Boardshop, The Loft, TWC, Vinnys Pizza, Burger Lounge and many more. All members of the Patreon also receive up to 20% when ever they shop with our local sponsors. It’s a great way to raise funds and awareness for community needs. As of now the Patreon team has hosted more than 60 events in just 2 years. Including Turkey giveaways, beach parties, live concerts, local contests, fire relief and more. In 2024 more events will be added, including a new womens circle called S.I.S.T.A.R.S. Circle. “Check us out & join the team. Every bit counts”