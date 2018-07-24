10 elected positions up for election on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Ten seats will be open in November's election between city council, the South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD) and Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD). Most of the incumbents plan to run again.

The filing period to register to run in the elections began on July 16 and will continue until Aug. 10. If an incumbent is eligible but does not file for their term, the period will be extended to Aug. 15. The South Lake Tahoe clerk's office can be contacted (530-542-6005) to register for city positions, and the El Dorado County Recorder Clerk's Office (530-573-3407) can be contacted for the school board and utility district. Terms are four years long and elections are staggered between even years.

CITY COUNCIL, CLERK, TREASURER

The city of South Lake Tahoe has three seats open on city council.

Incumbent Mayor Wendy David is running again, and said she plans to focus on the housing problem, including workforce and affordable housing, if reelected.

"I'm running again because I believe when you run one term you spend a lot of your time learning," she said, "By the second term you can continue to lead."

David was selected by the city council to serve as mayor for 2018. Each year, the council decides who will serve as mayor and mayor pro tem.

Likewise, Mayor Pro Tem Tom Davis said housing would be his priority if elected for another term.

"Not one person or one committee can do it. It really needs to be a community effort," he told the Tribune.

Davis added that he hopes to advocate for more pedestrian-friendly walkways in the city and install solar-powered streetlights. This comes in accordance with the city's goal to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2032.

Councilmember Austin Sass, who has also served as mayor, did not say whether he plans on running.

The city clerk and city treasurer seats also are up for election.

City Clerk Susan Alessi is not running for reelection.

David Olivo has served as city treasurer since being appointed in 2009. He has since run twice, and plans to run again this November.

STPUD

The South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD) seats 1, 2 and 5 are up for election. All of the incumbents plan to run again.

"The rates need to be balanced with the needs of the district," said Director Chris Cefalu, Seat 1. "I've been doing this for years and I think I have a good understanding of the role."

Director Jim Jones, Seat 2, said he is running again. Jones started on the board in 1977 and has been serving for most of the time since. He said his main priority is restoring and repairing the $1.8 billion in infrastructure that STPUD is responsible for.

Jones has voted against the budget for the past several years, because he favors increasing rates in order to provide STPUD with the budget to prioritize repair projects for sewage and water lines.

Incumbent Duane Wallace, Seat 5, also plans on running again but did not provide specifics about his platform.

LTUSD

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District is divided into five trustee areas, with two seats opening this year.

School Board President Barbara Bannar, Trustee Area No. 5, plans to run again.

"I have experience that I hope will help the district transition smoothly to the upcoming challenges," Bannar wrote in an email. "I enjoy what I am doing with the school board and feel that I am helping to have a positive impact on our town."

Board Clerk Angela Swanson, who serves Trustee Area No. 2, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. She served on the board from 2005 to 2009, and was selected to serve again in 2016 when a board member left before the end of the term.