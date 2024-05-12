10 healthy tea feng shui tips for spring  

Cal Orey



It’s a tea—riffic time to welcome your mountain home to the art of tea feng shui—the ancient Chinese art of placement—with a twist of tea. By putting tea stuff in the right spots in your kitchen, dining room, and outdoor deck or patio you can enhance the flow of positive “chi” or energy and avoid negative vibes, which may bring you good health and well-being.

When I wrote The Healing Powers of Tea, I learned during my travels to tearooms, to the Pacific Northwest and Canada, that the vibe is light, airy, and a place to relax and rejuvenate you and yours. Read on—you, too can learn the art of Tea Feng Shui 101, from room to room. Here is a checklist to use to get you started.

Declutter Your Teas. If you’re a tea enthusiast, chances are you’re going to have more than one box of tea bags in your pantry and a tea kettle (or two). Rather than putting your tea stash all in one place, I advise storing your tea and tea ware in different places for the feng shui of it all. You’ll find tin cans (big and small) (these have expiration dates) in my pantry. Also, these are sealed so I feel safe and secure that my fur kids won’t get into the tea leaves or bags. I do not refrigerate or freeze tea (like I have done for coffee), but I do have some glass containers on the counter top (in a shaded area) with packaged tea bags. It’s clutter free, and it’s a reminder tea plays a role in my daily Mediterranean diet.

Flaunt Tea Tins. Some of the tea tin cans (such as ones from Harney & Sons) are so attractive and hold good memories when I savored the variety of teas, I couldn’t toss. Instead, once empty I put them in an assorted arrangement on a large wooden shelf. The collection is pretty and gives the kitchen a homey, rustic feel—chic and shabby.

Clean the Tea Kettle, Tea Pot… This is a task, but it’s good energy to have a shiny steel tea kettle on the stovetop (an extra one above the kitchen island) on the hanging pots and pans rack). For the white ceramic pot after each use instead of dish soap use vinegar, water, and lemon (use hot water, let soak) and rinse.

Brighten Up with Lighting. In your kitchen (like tea rooms), you’ll be happier if it’s airy and light, whether this is done by natural sun and/or the right light bulbs. Fresh, light curtains or blinds will lighten up the room (do not close during the day) and your energy so you’ll want to brew a fresh pot of tea in the morning, afternoon, dinner, or late evening.

Scent It Up. Naturally, the aroma of tea, especially herbal teas, can give you scent-sational aromas for each season. Use a coffee pot and place one teaspoon of tea leaves in the coffee filter and brew a few cups of tea. (Go ahead—use your creativity and choose your fragrance.) I recommend spice and fruit teas for spring, and citrus teas for pre-summer.

Boost Your Mood with Tea Cups, Mugs, and Glasses. Select your favorite tea cups and place them together in a mug holder on the counter or install hooks inside the pantry door or above the top shelf. Also, for tea glasses, line them up in rows in a furniture piece where you can see the inviting collection.

Use Tea Art. Framed tea prints can give your kitchen and dining room a cultural feel of the wide world of tea. You can go Mediterranean and follow the color theme of red, brown, and gold. Or decorating a room with a British ambiance with blue and white.

Pair Tea Mates. Glass canisters filled with homemade tea cookies or a tiered plate with muffins if you’re expecting company. Not to forget a table runner, place mats, or a superb table cloth with cloth napkins.

Bring out the Tea Fruit, Herbs, and Spices. Tea teamed with fresh slices of lemon, orange, lime are inviting and healing. Also, whole sticks of cinnamon to springs of fresh mint are extra touches that can be added to many types of teas.

Place Tea Books in Piles. Books including the topic of tea such as baking, cooking, culture, and health can all be attractive and interesting for you and your guests. Arranging fascinating tea books in different rooms where tea is served can be attractive and timeless. Putting the cultural-type books in the living room, cookbooks in the kitchen, and health-related books in the bedroom room can all work well, especially when savoring a cup of tea.

A Bonus Tea Tip: Purchase a calendar with a tea time theme. It will keep you current on seasons and holidays—times when seasonal teas can up your tea game.

(Adapted from The Healing Powers of Tea (Kensington)

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, romance, science, and sci-fi. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series and Soulmates with Paws. Her latest short novel The Whiteout Effect: Rescue Me! (based on the rare Sierra Nevada 2024 blizzard; co-author Parker Kelly) will be released this summer. Orey is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com .