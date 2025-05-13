10 to swim for Incline High School at state finals, fueled by teamwork and support

RENO, Nev. – Ten swimmers will represent Incline High School at the state championships after a competitive performance at regional championships on Friday and Saturday, May 9-10 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatics Center in Reno, Nev.

That’s where the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) 3A Northern Regional Championships took place, sending the top four performers from each event to the NIAA 3A State Championships on Saturday, May 17 where they will compete against the top four qualifiers from the south.

The championships offers another opportunity for each Highlanders’ team member to support each other as the team has demonstrated throughout the season. It’s a major contributor to this season’s success, according to coaches Meagan Ballew and Ken Reese.

“As a result,” Reese said, “everyone continued to improve their individual times contributing to the overall team success.”

Senior co-captains Ava Hane and William Arrison lead the charge for the Highlanders at regionals, each qualifying for individual as well as team relay state competition events.

Hane secured state positions in two individual events and two team relays. The individual events consisted of the 100-yard breaststroke with a second place finish, and 200 individual medley with a third place finish. Hane placed third in the 200 medley relay along with team members Sady Kelly, Olivia Kranz and Willie Dukes. The women’s relay team of Hane, Kelly, Katie Ferrall, and Kelly Kratz placed third in the 200 freestyle.

Katie Ferrall, Ava Hane, Sady Kelly, Kelly Krantz with coach Meagan Ballew at the regional championships May 9-10. IMG_4897

Arrison also qualified for two individual events when he placed third in the 100 yard breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley. He anchored a second place finish in the men’s 400 freestyle relay, which he completed along with Jayden Mendoza, Alan Murillo, Grant Safford, sending them to state.

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Jayden Mendoza, Grant Safford, William Arrison, Alan Murillo at the Nevada regional championships May 9-10. Provided

The Highlanders will face other Tahoe teams, including South Tahoe High School, North Tahoe High School and Truckee High School at the state finals, in addition Southern Nevada teams.

The May 17 finals will be held at Moana Springs Aquatics Center starting at 10 a.m. where the team plans on focusing on the details that have made the Highlanders successful all season. Reese says those details are: “Good starts, good finishes with a supportive team behind every swimmer.”