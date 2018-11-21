10 ways to give back in Lake Tahoe this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving, and there is no shortage of worthy organizations around the Tahoe Basin in need of donations and volunteers. While there are far too many nonprofits around the lake to include in one article, here are 10 to consider donating your time and money to:

American Red Cross

Wildfires are devastating California right now. The Camp Fire in Butte County has destroyed more than 8,800 structures, leaving thousands of residents homeless. Officials at evacuation centers have asked well-meaning donors to stop sending physical items and instead make monetary contributions that allow them to purchase exactly what the victims need. The Red Cross has an online portal that allows you to donate specifically to the people affected by the California wildfires. You can also donate by calling 1-800-733-2767 or texting CAWILDFIRES to 90999.

Live Violence Free

Live Violence Free works to address domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. They provide counseling, legal assistance, emergency housing and other resources through their offices in South Lake Tahoe and Markleeville. In addition to a need for volunteers, monetary donations can be made through the organization's website at http://www.liveviolencefree.org.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless has volunteer opportunities through its seasonal Warm Room shelter and other committees. Until the shelter opens this winter, donations of warm clothes, cleaning products, and gift cards to purchase supplies can be arranged by emailing Jenny Kossman at jkossman@tahoehomeless.org.

South Lake Tahoe Cancer League

The South Lake Tahoe Cancer League's annual See's Candy Store opened on Friday, Nov. 16, in Suite 2038 at The Crossing at Tahoe Valley. The funds raised will allow the organization to continue transporting local cancer patients to treatment and offering financial assistance.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe

The League to Save Lake Tahoe has been working to protect Big Blue since 1957. From invasive species tracking and beach cleanups to greener transportation pilot programs and political advocacy, The League works to preserve the natural environment in the basin from all angles. To make a donation, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org.

Christmas Cheer All Year

South Lake Tahoe's year-round food pantry is always accepting donations of cash and nonperishable food, but with the holidays rolling around, the nonprofit is now seeking new Christmas gifts for children. All donations can be dropped off at the pantry at 1120 Third St. in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Project MANA

Incline Village-based Project MANA provides food to nearly 2,100 people across three counties in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee region. Donors can give to the organization by hosting a virtual or traditional food drive or by donating money through the nonprofit's website, http://www.projectmana.org.

Bread and Broth

Bread and Broth's mission is to ease hunger in the South Shore community. They provide dinner every Monday at St. Theresa Church Grace Hall, a meal Friday evening at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, and bags of food for K-8 Lake Tahoe Unified School District students to take home on weekends during the school year. The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers to help cook and serve, as well as food and monetary donations. Find out more at http://www.breadandbroth.org/donate.

Lake Tahoe Humane Society

With an all-new board of directors, Lake Tahoe Humane Society is getting back on its feet after the former executive director embezzled nearly $60,000 of the organization's money. The nonprofit operates a year-round pet food bank for low-income pet owners and provides relief services during disasters. They also visit Barton Skilled Nursing Center with furry friends and provide a trained comfort canine for young readers to sit with at the South Lake Tahoe Library every Wednesday. To donate, visit http://www.laketahoehumanesociety.org.

Educational Pathways International

Educational Pathways International, an Incline Village-based nonprofit, supports and empowers gifted young students in Ghana through a university scholarship program. Scholarship recipients attend school in their own country and receive guidance along the way in exchange for the promise of "giving back" to their country after graduation. To donate, visit http://www.educationalpathwaysinternational.org.