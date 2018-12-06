10th annual Festival of Trees and Lights returns to Lake Tahoe South Shore

It wouldn't be the holiday season on South Shore without the annual Festival of Trees and Lights.

The 10th annual celebration, organized by Barton Health, returns Dec. 7-9 at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline.

MontBleu's Convention Center transforms into a holiday spectacle. Attendees can marvel at trees and wreaths decorated by local artists, take photos with Santa, visit the Teddy Bear Hospital, participate in a children's crafting area, shop at a gift shop stocked with holiday décor, win raffle prizes, and enjoy a full lineup of live entertainment, according to Barton.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Barton Foundation's Community Health Endowment, which provides grants to area schools and organizations for projects and programs that address the community's unmet health needs.

Along with public viewing Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m., additional revelry and merriment can be experienced at the festival's special events:

Dec. 7: Seniors (ages 55 and over) can attend the Senior Stroll 2-4 p.m. This includes viewing the holiday displays, live entertainment and light refreshments at no cost.

Dec. 7: Family Night offers a viewing from 5-9 p.m. at the family-friendly price of $25 for up to six people (children ages 2 and under are free).

Dec. 8: The Gala is a black tie soiree that includes a five-course meal, dancing, and silent and live auctions for unique experiences and items. All proceeds from the Gala will help fund the expansion of Barton Health's medical equipment and technology.

Dec. 9: Children and their families can attend the Teddy Bear Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. This tradition includes a family-friendly brunch, an opportunity to write to Santa, a goody bag for each child, holiday crafts, the Teddy Bear Hospital, and a photo with Santa.

Special events do sell out, according to Barton, which recommends purchasing tickets in advance.

Find information or purchase tickets online at bartonhealth.org/festival or call 530-543-5909. Entrance for public viewing is $3 for children (ages 2 to 12) and seniors (ages 55 and over), $5 for adults and teens (ages 13 and over), and free for children under 2. Volunteer opportunities are available.