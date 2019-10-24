10th annual Food & Wine Festival features Hell’s Kitchen chefs

Last year's Food and Wine festival with Harrah's Lake Tahoe Bakery and Pastry Shop.

Provided

The 10th annual fall South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival is set for this weekend and it will feature two winners from the hit television series Hell’s Kitchen as they promote the restaurant’s opening later this year.

The three-day event starts at 10:30 p.m. Friday and lasts through Sunday, Oct. 25-27, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The festival includes fine wine, spirits, lavish dining and tasting experiences from award-winning restaurants, including the Hell’s Kitchen.

Peek Nightclub kicks off the event at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The festival escalates Saturday with the Grand Market Expo from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Special Events Center. There will be interactive entertainment, dazzling decorations, mysterious lighting, great music all themed to “Arabian Nights.”

The dishes will be created by Harrah’s, Harveys and other Caesars Entertainment properties’ best restaurants, plus top shelf spirits and the finest wines of Napa Valley.

Hell’s Kitchen winners Christina Wilson from season 10 and Michelle Tribble from season 17 will be in a featured booth promoting the restaurant’s opening at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Saturday during the expo.

Following the expo will be a Food & Wine Festival Dance Party at Peek Nightclub.

On Sunday, there will be a “Farewell Champagne Brunch” held at Harrah’s Forest Buffet.

Most of the events during the Food & Wine Festival are for ages 21 and older.

For information visit http://www.ltfoodandwine.com.

Tickets for the Grand Market Expo are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com and at Harrah’s and Harveys box offices.