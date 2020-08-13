11 candidates will vie for 2 seats on South Lake Tahoe City Council

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eleven candidates will be in the race for the two open South Lake Tahoe city council seats with the filing period ending Aug. 12.

Mayor Jason Collin and Councilmember Brooke Laine will be vacating their seats this November and nearly a dozen have thrown their hats in the ring to take their places.

Local attorney and former council member, Bruce Grego is running for another chance to serve the citizens. Grego was appointed to the council in 1989 and served until 1990. He was then elected by voters in 2008.

Leonard Carter is also looking for the opportunity to serve. Now retired, Carter spent nine years retrofitting homes and also spent 10 years as the director of a foster-home agency. Carter wants to see the improvement of South Lake’s roads, better planning for the Loop Road project (and he’d like to give voters the chance to vote on the project), and as a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, he wants to readjust the city’s budget rather than raising taxes.

Anti-vacation home rental advocate Daniel Browne Jr. has filed for candidacy as well. Browne helped gather signatures with Tahoe Neighborhoods Group to get Measure T, the initiative to remove VHRs from outside of the tourist core, onto the ballot.

Local business owner Cristi Creegan is also running. Creegan co-owns Cowork Tahoe. In addition to that role, Creegan is actively involved in the community as a board member of Live Violence Free and volunteering with the South Tahoe Middle School PTA, Tahoe Parents Nursery School, and the Tahoe Valley Elementary PTO.

Local artist Stacey Ballard will also be appearing on the ballot. Ballard, who is an organ transplant recipient, works with the chronically ill. She recently released her book, “The Fine Art of Waiting: Wellness Through Creativity,” which is meant to distract people from their pain and to help them explore their chronic illness through art.

Lake Tahoe AleWorx Founder/CEO Luca Genasci is also running. Through his businesses, Genasci has worked to bring the community together through special events and fundraising for local nonprofits.

John Friedrich is also looking for a chance at representing the community. Friedrich is a parent and has been actively involved in activism for climate change. He’s the founder of Tahoe Green Jobs Coalition, an organization that aims to connect employers and employees for clean jobs.

Local businessman Douglas Williams will also appear on the ballot. Williams operates the Cedar Pines Resort and was associated with the Lake Tahoe Lodging Association.

Keith Roberts, Executive Chef at Round Hill Pines Resort is also running for council. The well-known chef is also a member of the South Tahoe Restaurant Association.

Scott Robbins has been a South Lake Tahoe resident for a few years and has made an impact in that short time. He was often a spokesman for the Tahoe Neighborhood Group who got the VHR-restricting Measure T put on the ballot that was passed by voters.

Last but not least, Kevin Brunner slipped his nomination in on the last day. Brunner is a local activist who has been organizing the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.