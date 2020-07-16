11:45 a.m. restoration time for widespread power outage at Lake Tahoe
More than 2,559 NV Energy customers in Douglas County are without power after a 9:30 a.m. outage.
Five outages are affecting power at Lake Tahoe, including 462 customers at Glenbrook, 1,688 in Stateline and 407 at Zephyr Cove.
The power company says power should be restored to most customers by 11:45 a.m.
The cause of the outage is under investigation. The number of customers reflects the number of meters and is not an indication of the population affected. As many as 5,000 Douglas residents could be without power.
