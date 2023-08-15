$116,250 available for local non-profits from American Century Championship

American Century Championship logo.

Provided / Weidinger Public Relations

STATELINE, Nev. – While Steph Curry’s do-or-die eagle putt to win on the final hole of the American Century Championship in July will live in the annals of tournament lore, what $116,250 in donations from the event will do to help local non-profits over the coming year will make a difference in people’s lives. The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is inviting area charitable organizations to help themselves with that funding by completing an application by Monday, Aug. 28 by 5 p.m.

As part of the July 2023 celebrity golf tournament, American Century Investments, in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and NBC Sports, is committing funds to area non-profits with priorities based on impact and need regarding youth, environment and community service.

For financial support consideration, organizations must be in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., or in Douglas County and meet 501(c)3 nonprofit guidelines. Each group must provide an outline of their mission, describe specifically how the donation will be used, and indicate how community impact will be measured. Only online applications will be accepted.

Checks will be presented to recipients at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, Thursday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

NBC Sports and Korbel California Champagne previously directed an additional $5,000 as part of the annual Korbel Closest-to-the-Pin contest and funds were also distributed to local and national non-profits that staffed concession stands during the tournament. To benefit as many organizations as possible, groups that previously received funding during tournament week will not be eligible for additional proceeds.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $2.25 million have been distributed to more than 90 Tahoe area non-profits to assist 12,000+ individuals.

“The opportunity to assist the community through our non-profits – the folks who work every day during the year to help area residents, is one of the most gratifying aspects of the tournament,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “The partnerships we have with American Century Investments and NBC Sports continue to result in positive impacts for the destination, from non-profit assistance to exposure with branding messages that keep Visit Lake Tahoe top-of-mind among our audiences.”

“Being a part of the South Lake Tahoe community over the years is extremely rewarding,” said Jonathan Thomas, president and CEO of American Century Investments. “Doing good is at the heart of American Century Investments, and we are delighted to support the local Tahoe charities.” The company’s charitable impact has long been recognized for directing more than 40 percent of its profits to medical research.

The nation’s longest running celebrity golf tournament was considered the most memorable in its 34-year history with an international audience captured by Curry’s wire-to-wire victory, his hole-in-one, and the Hollywood script finish. It also featured a top sports and entertainment celebrity field, all-time attendance of 76,810, and record TV ratings.

In addition to the local charitable impact, the exposure for the destination was measured with substantial ratings as NBC Sports, owner and operator of the championship, televised more than 18 hours of tournament coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock platforms.

The magical week included American Century Investment’s 25th anniversary as title sponsor, and the announcement of its six-year extension with NBC through 2029, the tournament’s 40th edition. LTVA also signed extensions with NBC and Edgewood Tahoe to keep the hits coming. The 35th annual American Century Championship is July 10-14, 2024. For more information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.visitlaketahoe.com .

To fill out the donation request application, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctZP-0Gu5iXPl53iQbX4bDbQpev8d6LDXK8XOM6pp0g_GAQA/viewform