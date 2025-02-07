11th annual Ross Dress for Less in-store fundraiser to help local kids begins Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Every year, more than three million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the 11th annual three-week in-Store “Help Local Kids Thrive” fundraiser to show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow. Beginning February 8 through March 2, Customers in South Lake Tahoe can donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) Store.

The Ross Stores Foundation will match donations, up to $500,000, in addition to support that Ross provides to Boys & Girls Clubs of America throughout the year. Customers’ donations will go toward the Club’s Power Hour program, providing homework help and academic resources to Club youth in South Lake Tahoe and across the country.

“Ross is proud of our long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, and we are excited to host our 11th annual in-Store fundraiser to ‘Help Local Kids Thrive.’ Each year, the Ross Stores Foundation, our Associates, and our generous Customers join forces to raise funds for Clubs nationwide and their Power Hour homework help program. Together, we are committed to providing kids in communities across the country with the academic support they need to achieve big goals,” said Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Ross Stores.

Rooted in a shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens, this annual fundraiser ensures local kids and teens have the resources to succeed in school and turn those academic achievements into great futures.

Campaign Facts:

This February, Ross Stores is inviting customers to give at the register to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from February 8 – March 2. Ross will match the first $500,000 raised!

100% of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a Club in the community.

Ross is the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour , a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff.

, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff. Every $5 donation helps provide one-half hour of homework help for a Club youth. $10 can give a teen an hour of help with college applications. $15 provides a kid with one and a half hours of science experiments.

This is the 11th annual Help Local Kids Thrive fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs. Together with its Customers, Associates, and the Ross Stores Foundation, Ross has raised and donated more than $50 million to support BGCA and Power Hour.