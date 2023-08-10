11th annual Tahoe Blue Vodka Bloody Mary competition returns to the south shore

The competition is celebrating it's 11th year running.

Provided/Mike Peron

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The 11th annual Tahoe Blue Vodka Bloody Mary Competition is coming to the Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

The competition hosts 15 of the most creative bartenders from the Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Carson area, as well as a few bartenders from Virginia City.

The competition was the first of it’s kind in South Lake Tahoe, hosted by FNCTN yearly to bring together community, while also showcasing the local workers in town that at times, can seem to go unnoticed.

“There’s just nobody really giving bartenders the opportunity to shine,” said event director Mike Peron. “They’re sort of those backline workers that just get used and abused… They’re working hard.”

The competition is a one-of-a-kind look at the skills of local bartenders. Provided/Mike Peron

Peron explained that the following for the competition has become somewhat of a cult, with people coming back every year to experience the incredible pairings and flavors that bartenders are able to come up with.

“Bloody Marys, you could do so much with them,” said Peron. “You know, cocktails,, you could put like maybe different oranges and cherries on it. But Bloody Mary’s, it’s sort of a blank canvas of a cocktail to have fun with.”

The competition will include trophies to be awarded for Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice, as well as a competition among the people to see if they can sniff out a store-made Bloody Mary compared to three specially made ones.

“[It will] test their expertise in the Bloody Mary department,” said Peron. “We’re just trying to think of something a little different, because there’s a lot of ticket holders that come year after year, and we just wanted to provide them something different in terms of the experience.”

Tickets to the popular competition are $59.50 plus taxes and fees, and include a full tasting ticket for the event. There are also $5 designated driver tickets available.

There will be rocking bands, live DJ’s, satellite beach bars, and food options available.

Many of the bartenders that will be competing are returning competitors, but some will be new to the game.

Tickets to the competition will sell out fast, so make sure to secure yours before it’s too late.

To learn more visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-tahoe-blue-vodka-bloody-mary-competition-tickets-627584862217?fbclid=IwAR29abhWBqm8n0ZwkYZ4k336Wwi-s7Zi16M_dCOvOFam_Al8syGUmHevgmw .