11th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival set for weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, in conjunction with The Divided Sky, is hosting the 11th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25.

The weekend-long event will kick-off with a Demo Day at Corral Trail on Saturday, June 24. Riders will have the chance to try a range of bikes from participating brands including Kona, Pivot, Rocky Mountain, and Specialized and enjoy exclusive shuttles providing regular access to Corral Trail.

On Sunday, June 25, will feature the ever-popular rides, which will include the Power Loop for intermediate riders and the Iron Butterfly for advanced riders. The main festival will begin at noon on Sunday at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers. This family-friendly festival will include live music from Bread & Butter and Dusty Green Bones, food trucks, a beer garden, a vendor village, raffles, and a Kids’ Zone.

Riders interested in participating in the Demo Day and/or Power Loop or Iron Butterfly rides are strongly encouraged to pre-register for these events at tamba.org/tahoemtbfest as tickets are limited. Entry to the festival on Sunday is free of charge. All proceeds from event activities go towards building and maintaining multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.

“The Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a weekend event that’s all about celebrating the culture of mountain biking in the Tahoe Basin,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s executive director. “Last year’s festival saw nearly 300 ride and Demo Day participants, as well as 1,200 festival attendees. Proceeds from these events contribute directly to TAMBA’s work to build and maintain Tahoe’s world-class trail network, and we’re thrilled to bring our vibrant community of trail users together again this year for what promises to be another wonderful weekend.”

Schedule of events:

Saturday, 6/24: Corral Trail Bike Demo Day. Register online at tamba.org/tahoemtbfest .

Sunday, 6/25 (morning): The Rides: The Power Loop (intermediate) and Iron Butterfly (advanced). Register online at tamba.org/tahoemtbfest .

Sunday, 6/25 (Noon to 6 p.m.): Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers.

The 11th Annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is supported by Alibi Ale Works, Alpen Sierra Coffee, Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, Flying Embers Kombucha, Pine Nut Cycle Cafe, PT Revolution, Rise Designs, Shoreline Tahoe, Solid Ground Brewing, South Lake Brewing Company, Sports LTD, Stio, Tahoe Trail Bar, and Wattabike.