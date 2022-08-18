12 candidates to vie for 3 seats on City Council

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Election filings has closed for several El Dorado County races, including South Lake Tahoe City Council.

After current mayor, Devin Middlebrook, opted against running again, the filing deadline was extended to Aug. 17.

Twelve candidates are vying for three seats, including incumbents Cody Bass and Tamara Wallace.

Competing against the incumbents are David Jinkens, Joby Cefalu, Chantelle Schenning, Scotts Robbins, Brad Johnson, Nicole Ramiez Thomas, Nick Speal, Keith Roberts, Sherry Arlene Eddy and Kevin Brunner.

South Lake Tahoe City Treasurer David Olivo and City Clerk Susan Blankenship will be keeping their positions, as they are running unopposed.

Three Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees, Kerry David, Jeff Cowen and Tony Sears will also be holding on to their positions.

Incumbent Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board Trustee Lauri Kemper will be fighting to hold her seat against retired educator Bob Grant.

In the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors race, Nick Haven and Duane Wallace are competing against incumbents Nick Exline and Shane Romsos to fill three seats.

Finally, voters will make a final selection on their next El Dorado County supervisor, choosing between Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler.