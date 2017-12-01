Tahoe Daily Tribune ’12 Days of Giveaways’ starts today

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is starting its inaugural 12 Days of Giveaways.

Starting today, Dec. 1, the Tribune will be running a specific giveaway from a local business. Offerings will occur for 12 consecutive days.

There is no cost to enter and individuals may enter every day for each giveaway. There also will be special offers for people who enter — just in time for the holiday shopping. Users can sign up for the daily notification at http://www.tahoedailytribune.com (just enter your email into the "Contests & Promotions Newsletter" box), or go http://www.tahoedailytribune.com each day and click on the "12 Days of Giveaways" logo to enter that day's drawing.