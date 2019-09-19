126 new bike racks added this summer at Lake Tahoe

A new bike rack was added to Pope Beach.

Provided/ Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

New bike racks appeared all over the Tahoe Basin this summer, 126 to be exact.

This was due to an effort by Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

Funded by grants from Tahoe Fund and Squaw Valley’s $5 Fridays promotion, the Bicycle Coalition is on year two of an initiative to get more people on bikes by offering more bike parking and access to free repair stations.

Between this year and last year, 340 new bike racks have been added, offering parking for nearly 700 bikes.

In addition to the racks, two public repair stations featuring a permanent bike stand and tools, as well as five “fix-it” stations have been installed around the basin.

“It’s so nice to ride up somewhere and find a bike rack to lock to,” Gavin Feiger, the president of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, said in a press release. “We are excited to be able to provide bike racks and repair stations around the Lake as part of our mission to make Tahoe more bicycle-friendly. Huge thanks to the Tahoe Fund and Squaw Valley for the funds to make it happen.”

The bicycle coalition provided a bike rack to every business that asked for one. They were also able to upgrade their bike valet equipment which they use at many events about the lake including Earth Day and the Lake Tahoe Summit.

The initiative’s goal is to reduce vehicle emissions and roadway sediment by encouraging locals and tourists to bike more.

“We’re excited to partner with the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition to get more folks out of their cars and enjoying Tahoe on bikes,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund in a press release. “Improving transportation is a critical need in the Basin, so racks that allow people to safely store and lock up their bikes is a win-win.”

To see a map of where the racks are installed, visit tahoebike.org/bike-parking.