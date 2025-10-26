Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The 12th annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars was a night to remember, filled with dazzling performances, community spirit, and a whole lot of heart. We are thrilled to announce and congratulate this year’s winners:

Congratulations to 1st Place -Tony Sunzeri & Robyn Rasmussen – “Icons of the Jungle”, 2nd Place – Alicia Choquette & Vance Trella – “Icons of Rock ‘n’ Romance”, 3rd Place -Ted Brown & Taylor Shepack – “Legends of Love & Touchdowns”.

Our top fundraising champions were Ted Brown & Taylor Shepack – “Legends of Love & Touchdowns” $30,545, Alicia Choquette & Vance Trella -“Icons of Rock ‘n’ Romance”, $26,490 and Dr. Kate Holodya & Gantt Miller – “Legends of Punk”, $23,832. This spectacular evening was made possible by the dedication and hard work of so many individuals. Our heartfelt thanks go out to:

The participants, who spent countless hours preparing to showcase their talents on stage. All of the dances were fantastic!

The incredible judges, Ginger Nicolay-Davis, Tom Callahan and Rhonda Keen.

The hair and makeup provided by Sessions Salon and South Shore Beauty.

The photos provided by the Eric Rasmussen Photograph.

The videos provided by William Alderman.

Our Masters of Ceremonies, Sara Pierce, Co Host Mehana Tomolillo and Wardrobe Assistant – Kayleigh Garcia.

South Tahoe High School Cheer and Dance Team.

Our sponsors and the community, whose support allowed us to create a truly unforgettable evening.

Our amazing producer, Meg Peart and Production Assistant – Alyssa Skotvold

Bally’s Tech Crew. This show could not happen at this caliber without you!

Tahoe Arts Project Board Members, Volunteers and Executive Assistant, Kylee Finnegan

As we celebrate our 40th season next year, we are excited about the future and look forward to keeping the spirit of the performing arts alive and well in our community. Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to many more years of dancing, performing, and coming together for a great cause!