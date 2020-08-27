12th annual Lands and Legacy celebration is weeklong event
If you tune in..
What: The Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s Lands and Legacy Celebration
When: Aug. 27-Sept. 3
Where: http://www.ESLT.org
Price: $10-25
The Eastern Sierra Land Trust will be hosting the Lands and Legacy Celebration online from Thursday, Aug. 27, to Thursday, Sept. 3.
Learn about the rich history of the Eastern Sierra and bring the celebration into your home. Due to the pandemic, the celebration moved to a virtual platform. Join the celebration anytime throughout the week.
After registering, choose to join any of the online gatherings that are offered. Listen to naturalist, artist, and educator Jack Muir Laws. Also, take a step back in time with Bill Bramlette, who is the owner of Historic Benton Hot Springs. He will explore local history from around the region.
Other informative speakers include Jeanette Tuitele-Lewis who is chair of California Council of Land Trusts along with Kendra Atleework who will discuss her memoir Miracle Country. Learn more about conservation easements and public lands. The Wild Paddle hosted by live auctioneer Jeremy Goico will raise funds for Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s land protection, stewardship, and education programs.
Registration is $25 with a 10% discount for ESLT members. Registration is $10 for first responders, students, educators or AmeriCorps members.
For more information, visit ESLT.org/lands-legacy or call 760-873-4554.
