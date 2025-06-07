South Tahoe Middle Schooler dies after being hit by car

Update as of June 8 – The South Lake Tahoe Middle School student who was hit by a car while riding her bike on Saturday succumbed to her injuries, according to a statement from Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Giada Lancellotti, one of our South Tahoe Middle School students, who tragically lost her life in a bicycle accident on Saturday, June 7. This is a profound loss that has deeply affected many members of our staff, our students, and the broader LTUSD community.

In support, counseling services will be available today, Sunday, June 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at both South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School. These services are open to students, families, and staff who may need a safe space to grieve, talk, or simply receive support. Additional services will continue to be available for our students and staff in the coming days.

If you would like to leave flowers or notes in her memory, the family has kindly requested that they be placed at the bridge at Tahoe Paradise Park.

Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her family and all who are impacted by this tragedy. In times like these, the strength of our community is found in the kindness and compassion we extend to one another. Let us continue to stand together as we navigate this loss,” according to the statement.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On June 7, around 7:50 a.m., a female juvenile, 13, was riding her E-bike at the crosswalk intersection of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Sawmill Road. While crossing Lake Tahoe Blvd, an Acura MDX crashed into the bicyclist. Upon impact, the child was propelled into the air and hit a snow-paddle-marker.

Due to the severity of the crash, the bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. Thanks to the heroic efforts of on-scene fire personnel, she was revived and transported to Barton Memorial Hospital/

The crash is currently under investigation. Any witnesses who were not interviewed on scene are asked to call Officer M. Renk, at the California Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe area office at (530) 539-9500. CHP would like to thank all who were on scene for their help, cooperation and support.