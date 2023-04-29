13th annual gardens tour to benefit El Dorado County youth, seniors

Tickets are available for the 13th annual Gardens of the Hills Tour hosted by the Assistance League Sierra Foothills on June 3-4.

The annual fundraiser brings together a tour of five El Dorado Hills gardens, master gardener demonstrations, pop up boutiques offering plants, garden decor, and other crafts. Tour attendees can also participate in a hunt for Nutmeg the Squirrel at each garden to earn entry to a special raffle, participate in a raffle for a variety of gift baskets and luxury items, and purchase food and beverages along the way.

“The proceeds from last year’s event allowed us to provide new winter coats and snow boots for South Lake Tahoe students, among other El Dorado County causes,” Judy Gan of the Assistance League Sierra Foothills, told the Tribune.

The President of ALSF, Irene Muzio, said in a statement earlier this month, “We are delighted to again offer this popular community event, with proceeds that benefit so many youths and seniors right here in El Dorado County.”

Last year, according to Muzio, 900 disadvantaged children were provided new school clothes during another annual event, Operations School Bell.

ALSF is a volunteer driven nonprofit that uses funds to also help to support youth sports, scholarships for post secondary education, reading tutoring for elementary school students among other philanthropic programs.